Coldstack (CLS) Tops One Day Volume of $226,068.00

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Coldstack has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002931 BTC on popular exchanges. Coldstack has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $226,068.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00059462 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00069347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.31 or 0.07463326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,306.85 or 0.99753060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00067422 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007663 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.