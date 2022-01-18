Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CLAAU) Trading 0.6% Higher

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CLAAU)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.