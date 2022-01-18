Color Platform (CLR) Trading Down 34.5% Over Last 7 Days

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $494,164.20 and $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,581.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.00906857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.51 or 0.00258550 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00026118 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004058 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

