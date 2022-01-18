Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,412,238 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.3% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.07% of Comcast worth $190,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,699,332 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $553,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,620 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 39,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 95,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 577,696 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.58. 470,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,596,980. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.