Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 107.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Comerica by 101.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Comerica by 20.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 147.2% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE CMA opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $101.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.32.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.