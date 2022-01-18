Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.84

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.84 and last traded at $101.15, with a volume of 9126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.24.

Several brokerages have commented on CMA. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.90.

Get Comerica alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 440,188 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Comerica by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 377,087 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $29,443,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $24,894,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after acquiring an additional 337,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.