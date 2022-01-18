Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU) fell 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.20 and last traded at C$3.20. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.70. The stock has a market cap of C$14.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.23.

About Comet Industries (CVE:CMU)

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Comet Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comet Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.