Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 13,965 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.11% of NorthWestern worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in NorthWestern in the third quarter worth $609,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 52.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in NorthWestern in the third quarter worth $302,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NorthWestern by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in NorthWestern by 11.9% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 73,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $59.27.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

