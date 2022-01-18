Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 3,626 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 316.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,138,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,550,000 after buying an additional 1,625,648 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,609,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

