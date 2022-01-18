Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 75,983 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,983 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

NYSE OXY opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

