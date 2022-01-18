Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 9,616 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Vonage worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 19.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 104.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 128,028 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,672,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,103,000 after purchasing an additional 24,554 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VG shares. Oppenheimer lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -297.39, a PEG ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 485,822 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $10,056,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,015,376 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

