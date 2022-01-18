Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of Portland General Electric worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

