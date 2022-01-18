Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,486,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,924,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 943,537 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,391,000 after purchasing an additional 727,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1,045.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 558,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,496,000 after purchasing an additional 510,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $98.53 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.04 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.