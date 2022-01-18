Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,821 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Valero Energy by 26.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,298 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 22.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 79,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

NYSE VLO opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $85.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of -78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

