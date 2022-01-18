Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 996.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in UGI by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in UGI by 69.4% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in UGI by 31.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,063 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,634 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.