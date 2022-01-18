Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.01 Million Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 34.1% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 30,995 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 189.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 36,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.49. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

