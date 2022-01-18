Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $155.92 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.18 and its 200-day moving average is $143.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

