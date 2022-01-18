Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.13 Million Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 239,671 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.05% of DCP Midstream worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth $5,487,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 19.2% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth $242,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 3.41. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.