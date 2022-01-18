Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Fortive by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fortive by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.79. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

