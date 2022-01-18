Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.18 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $4,211,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in United Rentals by 72.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 237,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,469,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.70.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $327.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.22 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

