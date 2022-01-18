Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.52 Million Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.11% of ALLETE worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 299.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 286.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 7.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 23.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALE. Mizuho raised their price target on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.24. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

