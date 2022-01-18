Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.67 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,267,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,095,000 after purchasing an additional 116,222 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

