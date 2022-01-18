Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,784 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in First Solar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in First Solar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.79.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,403 shares of company stock worth $258,638. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

