Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,745 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.12% of Uniti Group worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Uniti Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 42.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Uniti Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 129,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.03%.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

