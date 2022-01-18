Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 22,044 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,044 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in GameStop were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 66.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in GameStop by 32.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 14.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GME opened at $116.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.63 and a beta of -2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $89.00.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

