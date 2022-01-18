Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 28,282 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,282 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 9.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 2.3% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.5% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 4.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $154.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.14 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. Barclays began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.44.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

