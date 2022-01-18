Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 3,493 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Middleby in the second quarter valued at $429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Middleby by 29.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the second quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Middleby by 2.2% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 41,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.88.

Shares of MIDD opened at $197.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $129.40 and a one year high of $200.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.