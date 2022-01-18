Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Lennar by 898.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Lennar by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after buying an additional 109,103 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Lennar by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 7.00%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.