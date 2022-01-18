Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.06.

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services.

