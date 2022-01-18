Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target Raised to CHF 165

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 152 to CHF 165 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HSBC raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oddo Bhf raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

Shares of CFRUY stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. 1,162,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,390. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $15.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

