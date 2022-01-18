Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $3.64

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.48. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 9,587 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 577,271 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth about $3,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 153.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 391,295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1,003.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 321,271 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 943.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 281,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 254,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

