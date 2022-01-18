Comparing Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) & Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) and Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of -0.82, meaning that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air China has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and Air China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft -10.54% -2.72% -1.66% Air China -18.58% -19.05% -5.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and Air China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 0 0 2.00 Air China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and Air China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft $381.12 million 6.50 -$83.10 million ($0.13) -56.69 Air China $10.07 billion 1.05 -$2.09 billion ($3.26) -4.46

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Air China. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft beats Air China on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. The Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deal with emergencies and disruptions, and ensure security. The Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for persons and hand luggage. The Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. The Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services. The company is also involved in the import and export trading activities; and provision of cabin, airline catering, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 707 aircrafts to 1300 destinations in 195 countries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Air China Limited is a subsidiary of China National Aviation Holding Corporation Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.