Comparing Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) & Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) and Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lightspeed POS and Rand Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightspeed POS $221.73 million 22.45 -$124.28 million ($1.54) -21.82 Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rand Worldwide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lightspeed POS.

Profitability

This table compares Lightspeed POS and Rand Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightspeed POS -49.63% -3.30% -3.02% Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Lightspeed POS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Rand Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lightspeed POS has a beta of 3.97, indicating that its share price is 297% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lightspeed POS and Rand Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightspeed POS 1 2 15 0 2.78 Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus price target of $96.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.63%. Given Lightspeed POS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lightspeed POS is more favorable than Rand Worldwide.

Summary

Lightspeed POS beats Rand Worldwide on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc. provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's cloud platforms are designed interrelated elements, such as omni-channel consumer experience, a comprehensive back-office operations management suite to improve customers' efficiency and insight, and the facilitation of payments. Its platform functionalities include full omni-channel capabilities, order-ahead and curbside pickup, point of sale, product and menu management, employee and inventory management, analytics and reporting, multi-location connectivity, loyalty, customer management, and tailored financial solutions. The company also offers Lightspeed Loyalty; Lightspeed Analytics; Lightspeed Payments, a payment processing solution; and Lightspeed Capital, a merchant cash advance program. In addition, it sells a suite of hardware products to complement its software solutions for the retail and hospitality segments, such as customer facing displays, stands, barcode scanners, receipt printers, cash drawers, payment terminals, and an assortment of other accessories, as well as provides installation and implementation services. The company was formerly known as LightSpeed Retail Inc. and changed its name to Lightspeed POS Inc. in October 2014. Lightspeed POS Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc. engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries. The ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge division develops professional training materials and knowledge products for engineering software applications. The Rand Simulation division helps organizations bring their product vision to reality by providing engineering simulation products and consulting services to companies with complex design projects. The Rand 3D division focuses on offering professional, training solutions for Dassault Systems and software users. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Owing Mills, MD.

