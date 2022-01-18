Comparing Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) & Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Vita Coco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $11.62 billion 4.66 $1.33 billion $1.21 31.58 Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Vita Coco.

Profitability

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 13.94% 9.10% 4.38% Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Keurig Dr Pepper and Vita Coco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 4 5 0 2.56 Vita Coco 0 0 8 0 3.00

Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.76%. Vita Coco has a consensus price target of $18.86, suggesting a potential upside of 87.45%. Given Vita Coco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Keurig Dr Pepper.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Vita Coco on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers. The Packaged Beverages segment offers finished beverages and other products, including own brands and third-party brands. The Beverage Concentrates sells branded concentrates and syrup to third-party bottlers. The Latin America Beverages segment refers to the sales in Mexico, the Caribbean, and other international markets from the production of concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in the Burlington, MA.

Vita Coco Company Profile

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

