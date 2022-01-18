Compass Point Upgrades Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) to Buy

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

GOLF stock opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 13.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Acushnet by 309.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 83.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

