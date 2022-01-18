Compound (COMP) Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. Compound has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $62.83 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be bought for $174.93 or 0.00421860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,335,791 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

