Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 1,450 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433,323 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $11,856,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.13. The company had a trading volume of 351,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,887,880. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $204.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

