Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 2,400 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.81. The company had a trading volume of 517,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,120,031. The company has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.01.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

