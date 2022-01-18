Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 3,050 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.72. 141,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,343,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.98. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $67.61. The company has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.18.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

