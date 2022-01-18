Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.66 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 192.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $3.04 on Tuesday, reaching $139.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.29 and a 200-day moving average of $149.74. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

