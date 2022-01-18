Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.01. 214,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,278,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $129.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.26.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $5,067,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 475,801 shares of company stock valued at $55,502,677. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

