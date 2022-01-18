Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $9.98 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 2.9% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of NIKE by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 261,208 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 13,406 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024,628 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,165,417,000 after purchasing an additional 101,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J increased its holdings in NIKE by 11.1% in the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 28,075 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,610. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $234.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.13.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

