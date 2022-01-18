Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.5% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock traded down $10.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.55. 432,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,074,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.07. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.16 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.38.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total value of $82,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 616,515 shares of company stock worth $204,647,903. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

