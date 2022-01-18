Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.5% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $593.03. 20,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,990. The company has a market capitalization of $233.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $635.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.78.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

