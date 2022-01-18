Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 6,038 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,060. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.80. The stock has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

