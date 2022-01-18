CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD) shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.40. 79,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 53,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CompuMed had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

CompuMed, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

