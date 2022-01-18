Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.14

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.14 and traded as low as $4.54. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 13,984 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 139.55% and a net margin of 45.35%. The company had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 181,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

