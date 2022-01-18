Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.14

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.14 and traded as low as $4.54. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 13,984 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 139.55% and a net margin of 45.35%. The company had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter.
About Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)
Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.
Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.