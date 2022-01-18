Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.27

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $81,157.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000634 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,262.38 or 0.99852383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00090954 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022606 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00308825 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.54 or 0.00424197 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00158282 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008866 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006678 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,341,913 coins and its circulating supply is 11,558,719 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

