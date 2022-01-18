Conflux Network (CFX) Price Tops $0.32

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,420.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.99 or 0.07465637 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00334294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.35 or 0.00903671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00080919 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010545 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.93 or 0.00483097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.76 or 0.00261090 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

