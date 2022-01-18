ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $88.55, with a volume of 85937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.24.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.04%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.